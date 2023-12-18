North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Durham County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Level High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
