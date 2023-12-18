North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Rowan High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Davidson High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randleman High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.