The Charlotte 49ers (6-4) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 75.5 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Charlotte has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.
  • Charleston Southern has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.
  • The 58.6 points per game the Buccaneers average are only 2.3 more points than the 49ers allow (56.3).
  • When Charleston Southern totals more than 56.3 points, it is 2-5.
  • Charlotte is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.
  • The Buccaneers are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the 49ers allow to opponents (34.6%).
  • The 49ers' 39.9 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buccaneers have conceded.

Charlotte Leaders

  • Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%
  • Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
  • Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
  • Olivia Porter: 5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Mercer W 65-58 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ VCU L 57-49 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/7/2023 @ Wake Forest W 69-58 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/21/2023 Davidson - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/30/2023 North Texas - Dale F. Halton Arena

