The Charlotte 49ers (6-4) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The 49ers put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 75.5 the Buccaneers give up.

Charlotte has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Charleston Southern has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The 58.6 points per game the Buccaneers average are only 2.3 more points than the 49ers allow (56.3).

When Charleston Southern totals more than 56.3 points, it is 2-5.

Charlotte is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.

The Buccaneers are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the 49ers allow to opponents (34.6%).

The 49ers' 39.9 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buccaneers have conceded.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25) Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Olivia Porter: 5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

