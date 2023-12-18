Campbell vs. Morgan State December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) play the Morgan State Bears (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mason Grant: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
Campbell vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Campbell Rank
|Campbell AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|349th
|62.0
|Points Scored
|68.1
|299th
|36th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|81.2
|344th
|345th
|28.0
|Rebounds
|30.4
|291st
|316th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|222nd
|316th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|302nd
|299th
|11.3
|Assists
|11.6
|282nd
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|14.8
|341st
