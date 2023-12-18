The Morgan State Bears (4-8) will visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) after losing seven consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Campbell vs. Morgan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Campbell vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM Campbell (-8.5) 137.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Campbell (-8.5) 138.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Campbell vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

Campbell has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Fighting Camels have hit the over just twice.

Morgan State has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of nine times this season.

