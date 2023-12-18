How to Watch Campbell vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 130th.
- The 66.5 points per game the Fighting Camels record are 12 fewer points than the Bears give up (78.5).
- Campbell has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Campbell has fared better in home games this year, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 51.3 per game in away games.
- The Fighting Camels cede 59.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65.3 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Campbell has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 22.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 62-50
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/12/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 88-59
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 97-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.