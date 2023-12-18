The Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bears allow to opponents.

Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 130th.

The 66.5 points per game the Fighting Camels record are 12 fewer points than the Bears give up (78.5).

Campbell has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Campbell has fared better in home games this year, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 51.3 per game in away games.

The Fighting Camels cede 59.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65.3 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Campbell has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 22.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule