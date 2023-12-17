How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's Women's Super League lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Manchester United and Liverpool.
Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!
Women's Super League Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United
- Game Time: 7:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!
