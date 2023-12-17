When Tommy Tremble suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 15 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Tremble has caught 14 passes on 19 targets for 86 yards and three TDs, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

Tremble has posted a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0

