The Radford Highlanders (3-8) will host the Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Royals' 67.5 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 64.6 the Highlanders give up.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Queens (NC) is 3-0.

Radford is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Highlanders put up 13.0 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Royals give up (67.5).

Queens (NC) is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 54.5 points.

This year the Highlanders are shooting 36.1% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Royals give up.

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (31-for-94)

18.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (31-for-94) Jordyn Weaver: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Alexandria Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

9.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%

