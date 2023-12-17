Sunday's game between the Radford Highlanders (3-8) and Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) going head to head at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 66-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Radford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Royals' most recent outing on Sunday ended in an 83-62 victory against Columbia (SC).

Queens (NC) vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Queens (NC) vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 66, Queens (NC) 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

The Royals' signature win this season came in a 64-61 victory against the Winthrop Eagles on December 3.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Highlanders are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 224th-most defeats.

Queens (NC) has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 301) on December 3

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 311) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)

18.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94) Jordyn Weaver: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 2 STL, 38 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.1 PTS, 2 STL, 38 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Alexandria Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

9.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40 FG%

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 67.5 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allowing 67.5 (245th in college basketball).

The Royals score 80.2 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.

Queens (NC) allows 53.6 points per game at home, and 81.4 away.

