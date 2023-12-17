The Carolina Panthers (1-12) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

Falcons and Panthers betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3 33.5 -165 +140

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 33.5 points.

Carolina's games this year have had a 41.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have compiled a 3-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have won one, or 7.7%, of the 13 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-11 in those contests.

Atlanta Falcons

The average point total in Atlanta's contests this year is 40.4, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons are 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 4-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 44.4% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 19.3 25 20.7 11 40.4 9 13 Panthers 15.2 30 26.2 30 41.6 10 13

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

In its last three contests, Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Panthers have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

In NFC South matchups, the Panthers are scoring fewer points (12.8) than their overall average (15.2) but also giving up fewer points (23.3) than overall (26.2).

The Falcons have a -18-point scoring differential on the season (-1.4 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (144 total points, 11 per game).

Falcons

In its past three contests, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons are scoring 22.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 3.9 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (16.8) compared to their overall season average (20.7).

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.4 per game), as do the Panthers (-144 total points, -11 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 43.4 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 24.0 23.4 ATS Record 3-9-1 1-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 0-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-12 1-4 0-8

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.0 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.9 21.3 ATS Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-5 3-3 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

