How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-12) host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to halt a six-game losing streak.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights
- The Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Falcons give up (20.7).
- The Panthers rack up 43.9 fewer yards per game (270) than the Falcons allow (313.9).
- Carolina rushes for 104.3 yards per game, 6.6 fewer yards than the 110.9 Atlanta allows.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Panthers Home Performance
- At home, the Panthers average fewer points (13.6 per game) than they do overall (15.2). But they also allow fewer at home (22.8) than overall (26.2).
- The Panthers pick up fewer yards at home (231.4 per game) than they do overall (270), but also allow fewer at home (268.8 per game) than overall (298.4).
- Carolina picks up 136.4 passing yards per game at home (29.3 fewer than overall), and gives up 156 at home (19.4 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers pick up 95 rushing yards per game at home (9.3 fewer than overall), and allow 112.8 rushing yards at home (10.2 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers convert fewer third downs at home (35.6%) than they do overall (36.2%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (36.9%) than overall (35.2%).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 21-18
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Tampa Bay
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
