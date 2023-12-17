Based on our computer model, the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Carolina Panthers when they square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Falcons are putting up 336.7 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 11th defensively with 313.9 yards allowed per game. This season has been tough for the Panthers on both sides of the ball, as they are compiling only 15.2 points per game (third-worst) and ceding 26.2 points per game (second-worst).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-3.5) Over (34) Falcons 23, Panthers 17

Place your bets on the Falcons-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has compiled a 3-9-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more 11 times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

So far this year, four of Carolina's 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Panthers games is 41.6 points, 7.6 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

Atlanta has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

A total of five out of 13 Atlanta games this season have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Falcons games this season is 40.4, 6.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 19.3 20.7 23.3 21.7 14.7 19.5 Carolina 15.2 26.2 13.6 22.8 16.1 28.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.