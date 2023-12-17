The Jackson State Tigers (2-6) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Camian Shell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 297th 68.3 Points Scored 68.9 290th 363rd 92.0 Points Allowed 81.5 344th 363rd 23.3 Rebounds 32.4 218th 348th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 132nd 157th 7.7 3pt Made 5.8 303rd 241st 12.3 Assists 12.6 223rd 24th 9.3 Turnovers 13.8 309th

