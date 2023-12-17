How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (3-7) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 38.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games N.C. A&T shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 241st.
- The Aggies score 68.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers allow.
- N.C. A&T is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T posted 74.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of six points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 66.2 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 81.3.
- In terms of three-pointers, N.C. A&T performed better at home last season, making 9.2 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|L 75-62
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 67-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
