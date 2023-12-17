Sunday's contest between the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) and North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) squaring off at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jackson State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 80, N.C. A&T 73

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jackson State (-6.4)

Jackson State (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

N.C. A&T's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, while Jackson State's is 4-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 7-3-0 and the Tigers are 6-3-0.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies' -178 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.7 points per game (295th in college basketball) while allowing 86.5 per contest (360th in college basketball).

N.C. A&T loses the rebound battle by an average of 11.6 boards. It is grabbing 30.5 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 42.1 per outing.

N.C. A&T knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (330th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies' 87.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 310th in college basketball, and the 109.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 361st in college basketball.

N.C. A&T has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.5 (30th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (248th in college basketball).

