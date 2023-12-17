Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly Women's MEAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MEAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
MEAC Power Rankings
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: L 67-39 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 72-50 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Howard
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: W 46-45 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Hofstra
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
4. Coppin State
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 64-52 vs Binghamton
Next Game
- Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: L 56-48 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
6. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: L 63-52 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: L 66-55 vs UNC Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
8. Delaware State
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: L 99-37 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
