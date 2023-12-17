Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
Can we count on Jordan Martinook lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- Martinook has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Martinook has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 1.5% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
