The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes fell to the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-250) Capitals (+190) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 16-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 16 of 30 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 98 (9th) Goals 66 (31st) 98 (21st) Goals Allowed 77 (5th) 23 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (31st) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (9th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Carolina has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Carolina hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 98 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked ninth in the NHL this year.

The Hurricanes rank 21st in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (98 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at 0.

