Hurricanes vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - December 17
As they get ready to square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) on Sunday, December 17 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 98 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at 0.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Washington's total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of -11, they are 23rd in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Capitals (+195)
|6
