Elon vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) and Elon Phoenix (2-8) squaring off at Schar Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.
In their last time out, the Phoenix lost 73-47 to Furman on Thursday.
Elon vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Elon vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 74, Elon 65
Elon Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Phoenix defeated the Georgia State Panthers on the road on November 23 by a score of 75-68.
- Elon has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the country.
Elon Leaders
- Maraja Pass: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%
- Iycez Adams: 9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%
- Regina Walton: 4.9 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Ava Leroux: 4.7 PTS, 43.8 FG%
- Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix's -175 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 51.1 points per game (346th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (267th in college basketball).
