Can we count on Dmitry Orlov finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Orlov stats and insights

  • In one of 30 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Orlov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:33 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.