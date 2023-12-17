How to Watch the Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Camels' 71.0 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers give up.
- Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
- East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Buccaneers put up 8.8 more points per game (59.5) than the Camels allow (50.7).
- East Tennessee State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- Campbell has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.
- The Buccaneers shoot 38.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels allow defensively.
- The Camels shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Buccaneers concede.
Campbell Leaders
- Christabel Ezumah: 12.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%
- Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)
- Gemma Nunez: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Audrey Fuller: 5.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
Campbell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UCF
|L 42-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 74-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Lancaster Bible
|W 99-28
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
