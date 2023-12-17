The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Camels' 71.0 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers give up.

Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The Buccaneers put up 8.8 more points per game (59.5) than the Camels allow (50.7).

East Tennessee State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Campbell has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.

The Buccaneers shoot 38.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels allow defensively.

The Camels shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Buccaneers concede.

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 12.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%

12.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG% Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)

10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63) Gemma Nunez: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Audrey Fuller: 5.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

