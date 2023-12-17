Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There are three games featuring a Big South team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Gators versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Longwood Lancers at William & Mary Tribe
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Queens (NC) Royals at Radford Highlanders
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida Gators at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
