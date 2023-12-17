The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Appalachian State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers put up 9.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.8).
  • Appalachian State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.
  • Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 12.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Mountaineers give up (68.3).
  • Marquette is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
  • This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.9% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers give up.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
  • Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG%
  • Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%
  • Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (3-for-33)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Charleston (SC) W 77-73 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/10/2023 @ Richmond L 80-77 Robins Center
12/15/2023 @ Gardner-Webb L 82-78 Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Mercer - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome

