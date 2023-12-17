Sunday's contest at Al McGuire Center has the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) matching up with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

The Mountaineers are coming off of an 82-78 loss to Gardner-Webb in their last game on Friday.

Appalachian State vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Appalachian State vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 81, Appalachian State 56

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers notched their best win of the season on December 5, when they defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who rank No. 200 in our computer rankings, 77-73.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Appalachian State has five wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 200) on December 5

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on November 6

68-63 over Furman (No. 275) on November 23

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 296) on November 11

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 24

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70) Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (3-for-33)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers put up 67.1 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

