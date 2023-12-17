Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly Women's A-10 Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
A-10 Power Rankings
1. Davidson
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: W 77-40 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Richmond
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: W 99-73 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: W 73-67 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. VCU
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 64-50 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. George Mason
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 77-30 vs Mount St. Mary's
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: L 55-44 vs St. John's (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: Le Moyne
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Duquesne
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: L 77-61 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. George Washington
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: W 46-40 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. Dayton
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: W 83-64 vs Ohio Dominican
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: L 87-54 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
11. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: W 60-47 vs Milwaukee
Next Game
- Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: L 77-74 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
13. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: W 55-47 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colgate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
14. UMass
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 64-52 vs UMass Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
15. La Salle
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: L 85-61 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
