Which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

A-10 Power Rankings

1. Davidson

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
  • Last Game: W 77-40 vs High Point

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Wilmington
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Richmond

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: W 99-73 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan State
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
  • Last Game: W 73-67 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Hampshire
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. VCU

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
  • Last Game: W 64-50 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. George Mason

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
  • Last Game: W 77-30 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ East Carolina
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
  • Last Game: L 55-44 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Le Moyne
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 159th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
  • Last Game: L 77-61 vs Vermont

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Maine
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. George Washington

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 197th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
  • Last Game: W 46-40 vs Hampton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stonehill
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Dayton

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 206th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
  • Last Game: W 83-64 vs Ohio Dominican

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Overall Rank: 207th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
  • Last Game: L 87-54 vs Green Bay

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Illinois State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

11. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 211th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
  • Last Game: W 60-47 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

  • Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Fordham

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 228th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
  • Last Game: L 77-74 vs Fairfield

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

13. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 294th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
  • Last Game: W 55-47 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colgate
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. UMass

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
  • Last Game: W 64-52 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

  • Opponent: Albany
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

15. La Salle

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 310th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
  • Last Game: L 85-61 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: Villanova
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

