Which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

1. Davidson

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: W 77-40 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Richmond

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-6

9-2 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: W 99-73 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: W 73-67 vs Villanova

Next Game

Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. VCU

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

10-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 64-50 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. George Mason

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-8

8-1 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 77-30 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

6-5 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: L 55-44 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: Le Moyne

Le Moyne Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Duquesne

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-4 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: L 77-61 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. George Washington

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-5 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: W 46-40 vs Hampton

Next Game

Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Dayton

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: W 83-64 vs Ohio Dominican

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Saint Louis

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

5-7 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: L 87-54 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

11. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 60-47 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Fordham

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: L 77-74 vs Fairfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

13. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-7 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: W 55-47 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. UMass

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-9 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 64-52 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: Albany

Albany Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

15. La Salle

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-7 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: L 85-61 vs Temple

Next Game