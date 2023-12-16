The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop and its opponents have scored more than 154.5 combined points just twice this season.

Winthrop has had an average of 148.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Winthrop has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Winthrop was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

Winthrop has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 33.3% 76.4 157.2 71 138.5 147.6 Winthrop 2 22.2% 80.8 157.2 67.5 138.5 148.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The Eagles score 9.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (71).

When it scores more than 71 points, Winthrop is 3-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 5-4-0 2-2 5-4-0 Winthrop 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Winthrop vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Winthrop 15-2 Home Record 10-4 7-4 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.