How to Watch Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- In games Western Carolina shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 300th.
- The 77.2 points per game the Catamounts put up are 6.3 more points than the Spartans allow (70.9).
- Western Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Western Carolina is averaging 85.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 70.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Catamounts are giving up 7.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than in away games (73.8).
- Western Carolina is sinking 10.3 threes per game with a 45.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 5.3 more threes and 19.3% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.0 threes per game, 25.8% three-point percentage).
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|L 97-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 78-63
|Ramsey Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Brescia
|-
|Ramsey Center
