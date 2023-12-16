The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This clash will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Tyren Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Deuce Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Avantae Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jamar Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nate Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank
279th 69.5 Points Scored 82.5 49th
354th 84.6 Points Allowed 72.6 211th
354th 26.6 Rebounds 31.8 243rd
253rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
34th 9.6 3pt Made 9.3 51st
353rd 9.3 Assists 11.3 295th
327th 14.4 Turnovers 9.4 29th

