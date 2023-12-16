How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to snap a 10-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.
UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- James Madison vs Hampton (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Norfolk State vs Hofstra (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- This season, the Seahawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- UNC Wilmington is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 275th.
- The Seahawks put up 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than the Eagles allow (81.5).
- When UNC Wilmington scores more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UNC Wilmington played better at home last season, averaging 75.5 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Seahawks surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (61) than in road games (68.4).
- When playing at home, UNC Wilmington made two more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (5.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (30.6%).
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 74-66
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/10/2023
|Montreat
|W 119-50
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
