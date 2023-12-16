The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to snap a 10-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

This season, the Seahawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

UNC Wilmington is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 275th.

The Seahawks put up 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than the Eagles allow (81.5).

When UNC Wilmington scores more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNC Wilmington played better at home last season, averaging 75.5 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Seahawks surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (61) than in road games (68.4).

When playing at home, UNC Wilmington made two more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (5.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule