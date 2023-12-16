The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to snap a 10-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • This season, the Seahawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
  • UNC Wilmington is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 275th.
  • The Seahawks put up 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than the Eagles allow (81.5).
  • When UNC Wilmington scores more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UNC Wilmington played better at home last season, averaging 75.5 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Seahawks surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (61) than in road games (68.4).
  • When playing at home, UNC Wilmington made two more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (5.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ East Carolina L 74-66 Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Kentucky W 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/10/2023 Montreat W 119-50 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

