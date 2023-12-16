The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Information

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
208th 74.0 Points Scored 78.9 102nd
341st 80.9 Points Allowed 68.3 126th
83rd 35.6 Rebounds 32.0 238th
64th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 253rd
247th 6.7 3pt Made 9.4 43rd
109th 14.6 Assists 13.6 161st
284th 13.4 Turnovers 8.4 12th

