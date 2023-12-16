The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (45%).

In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 190th.

The 80.1 points per game the Spartans record are the same as the Thundering Herd give up.

UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 80.8 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (70.5).

The Spartans gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 in road games.

UNC Greensboro sunk 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

