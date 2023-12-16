The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 190th.
  • The 80.1 points per game the Spartans record are the same as the Thundering Herd give up.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 80.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (70.5).
  • The Spartans gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 in road games.
  • UNC Greensboro sunk 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 William Peace W 88-56 Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 87-85 Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Elon W 82-73 Greensboro Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/19/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.