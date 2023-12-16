2024 NCAA Bracketology: Queens March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Queens and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Queens ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|206
Queens' best wins
Queens' signature win this season came on November 14 in a 74-72 victory against the High Point Panthers. AJ McKee, as the top scorer in the win over High Point, compiled 21 points, while BJ McLaurin was second on the squad with 18.
Next best wins
- 83-80 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on November 29
- 69-63 over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 18
- 97-84 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 293/RPI) on November 22
Queens' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Queens has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Queens has been handed the 159th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Royals have 19 games left this season, including seven against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.
- Queens has 19 games left this season, including two contests against Top 25 teams.
Queens' next game
- Matchup: Mercer Bears vs. Queens Royals
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
