The Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) will face the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

North Carolina Players to Watch

Tre Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Reed Sheppard: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 3 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 3 STL, 0.9 BLK Rob Dillingham: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Wagner: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 4th 91.8 Points Scored 86.3 18th 233rd 73.3 Points Allowed 72 200th 117th 34.9 Rebounds 36.4 67th 299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th 6th 11 3pt Made 7.8 148th 6th 20 Assists 14.1 137th 14th 8.6 Turnovers 10 57th

