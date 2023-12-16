Can we expect North Carolina to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on North Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 1-0 9 9 62

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina notched its best win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 100-92. The leading scorer against Tennessee was RJ Davis, who put up 27 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

87-72 over Arkansas (No. 117/RPI) on November 24

78-70 at home over Florida State (No. 130/RPI) on December 2

86-70 at home over Radford (No. 167/RPI) on November 6

91-69 over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on November 22

77-52 at home over UC Riverside (No. 264/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, North Carolina is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

North Carolina has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Carolina has the 23rd-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Tar Heels' 20 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at UNC's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Oklahoma Sooners vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.