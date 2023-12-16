2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Carolina March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we expect North Carolina to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How North Carolina ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|1-0
|9
|9
|62
North Carolina's best wins
North Carolina notched its best win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 100-92. The leading scorer against Tennessee was RJ Davis, who put up 27 points with four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 87-72 over Arkansas (No. 117/RPI) on November 24
- 78-70 at home over Florida State (No. 130/RPI) on December 2
- 86-70 at home over Radford (No. 167/RPI) on November 6
- 91-69 over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on November 22
- 77-52 at home over UC Riverside (No. 264/RPI) on November 17
North Carolina's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, North Carolina is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- North Carolina has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- North Carolina has the 23rd-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Tar Heels' 20 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.
- Glancing at UNC's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
North Carolina's next game
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN
