The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: CBS

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Kentucky is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Wildcats' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (22nd-best).

The Tar Heels were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

