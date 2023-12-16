The Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Tar Heels games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
  • Kentucky has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
  • In the Wildcats' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Oddsmakers rate North Carolina considerably higher (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Tar Heels currently have the same odds, going from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.
  • North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

