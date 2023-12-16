The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) play the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

North Carolina has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 133rd.

The 85.1 points per game the Tar Heels record are 12.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (72.4).

North Carolina has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did away from home (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule