The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will play the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

NC State vs. Tennessee Game Information

NC State Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor: 14.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mohamed Diarra: 5.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

NC State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank
109th 78.4 Points Scored 76.3 152nd
185th 71.3 Points Allowed 67.0 101st
107th 35.0 Rebounds 34.0 151st
124th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 237th
207th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 96th
155th 13.7 Assists 13.6 161st
41st 9.7 Turnovers 10.1 60th

