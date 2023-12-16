NC State vs. Tennessee December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will play the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
NC State vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
NC State Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor: 14.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mohamed Diarra: 5.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
NC State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|109th
|78.4
|Points Scored
|76.3
|152nd
|185th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|101st
|107th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|34.0
|151st
|124th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|237th
|207th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|96th
|155th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.6
|161st
|41st
|9.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|60th
