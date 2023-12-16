The NC State Wolfpack (10-0) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning run when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack average 22.1 more points per game (80.3) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.2).
  • When it scores more than 58.2 points, NC State is 10-0.
  • South Florida's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Bulls record 66.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56.7 the Wolfpack give up.
  • South Florida is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • NC State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Bulls are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.8%).
  • The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Bulls concede.

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)
  • Zoe Brooks: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Madison Hayes: 10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
  • River Baldwin: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.9 FG%

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Vanderbilt W 70-62 Reynolds Coliseum
12/3/2023 Illinois State W 79-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Liberty W 80-67 Reynolds Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/31/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

