How to Watch the NC State vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (10-0) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning run when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NC State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack average 22.1 more points per game (80.3) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.2).
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, NC State is 10-0.
- South Florida's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Bulls record 66.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56.7 the Wolfpack give up.
- South Florida is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- NC State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Bulls are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.8%).
- The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Bulls concede.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Madison Hayes: 10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- River Baldwin: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.9 FG%
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 70-62
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Illinois State
|W 79-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Liberty
|W 80-67
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
