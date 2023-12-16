The NC State Wolfpack (10-0) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning run when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack average 22.1 more points per game (80.3) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.2).

When it scores more than 58.2 points, NC State is 10-0.

South Florida's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.

The Bulls record 66.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56.7 the Wolfpack give up.

South Florida is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.7 points.

NC State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Bulls are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.8%).

The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Bulls concede.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Zoe Brooks: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Madison Hayes: 10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) River Baldwin: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.9 FG%

NC State Schedule