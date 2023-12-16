The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • NC State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 72nd.
  • The Wolfpack score 13.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Volunteers give up (67).
  • When NC State totals more than 67 points, it is 7-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (71.7).
  • The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 away from home.
  • At home, NC State averaged one more threes per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Boston College W 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 93-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/12/2023 UT Martin W 81-67 PNC Arena
12/16/2023 Tennessee - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Saint Louis - PNC Arena
12/23/2023 Detroit Mercy - PNC Arena

