How to Watch NC State vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- North Carolina vs Kentucky (5:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Northeastern vs Virginia (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
- SMU vs Florida State (8:00 PM ET | December 16)
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- NC State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 72nd.
- The Wolfpack score 13.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Volunteers give up (67).
- When NC State totals more than 67 points, it is 7-1.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (71.7).
- The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 away from home.
- At home, NC State averaged one more threes per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 93-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|W 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|PNC Arena
