The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

NC State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 72nd.

The Wolfpack score 13.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Volunteers give up (67).

When NC State totals more than 67 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (71.7).

The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 away from home.

At home, NC State averaged one more threes per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule