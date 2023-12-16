Saturday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (10-0) and the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-57, heavily favoring NC State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Wolfpack won their most recent game 80-67 against Liberty on Sunday.

NC State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

NC State vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 74, South Florida 57

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature win of the season came in a 78-60 victory versus the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

NC State has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 61) on November 29

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 24

79-61 at home over Illinois State (No. 92) on December 3

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Zoe Brooks: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Madison Hayes: 10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) River Baldwin: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.9 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per outing (65th in college basketball).

