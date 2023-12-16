A pair of sliding teams meet when the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Aggies are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers, who have lost seven straight. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Southern -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in six of nine games this season.

N.C. A&T's games this year have had a 154.2-point total on average, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

N.C. A&T has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

N.C. A&T has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Aggies have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

N.C. A&T has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Southern 3 42.9% 55.9 122.8 77.1 164.4 141.6 N.C. A&T 6 66.7% 66.9 122.8 87.3 164.4 145.3

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies score an average of 66.9 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Southern 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0 N.C. A&T 4-5-0 4-1 6-3-0

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Southern N.C. A&T 7-6 Home Record 8-5 3-13 Away Record 4-10 2-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

