The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) take a seven-game losing streak into a road contest with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9), losers of nine straight. It begins at 9:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Southern Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Texas Southern (-9.5) 144.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Southern (-9.5) 144.5 -620 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Aggies are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Texas Southern has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

