The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) will try to halt a seven-game losing run when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Aggies have dropped nine games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 37.2% from the field, 7.6% lower than the 44.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

The Aggies are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 165th.

The Aggies score an average of 66.9 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.

N.C. A&T is 0-2 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, N.C. A&T averaged six more points per game at home (74.6) than away (68.6).

At home, the Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.3.

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule