Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian Academy at Gray Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16

1:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

1 of 1 Prep Academy at Powdersville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

3:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston Christian School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16

4:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at Indian Land High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16

4:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Weddington High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carmel Christian School