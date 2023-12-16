North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian Academy at Gray Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
1 of 1 Prep Academy at Powdersville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston Christian School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
