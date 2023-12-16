Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier are two players to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) meet at Spectrum Center on Saturday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets lost their previous game to the Pelicans, 112-107, on Friday. Rozier led the way with 30 points, plus four boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 30 4 6 3 0 4 Miles Bridges 27 10 2 1 0 2 Brandon Miller 16 4 3 1 0 2

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward's averages for the season are 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.

Rozier chips in with 24.4 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 7.5 assists.

Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Hornets receive 20.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.0 boards and 2.6 assists.

Nick Richards' numbers for the season are 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 71.6% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 23.1 2.9 8.0 1.4 0.4 3.2 Miles Bridges 21.6 6.7 2.2 1.4 0.2 2.1 Gordon Hayward 15.4 4.9 4.9 0.8 0.3 1.1 Brandon Miller 14.9 3.4 2.4 0.8 0.5 2.7 P.J. Washington 8.7 4.2 2.5 0.8 1.0 1.8

