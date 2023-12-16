A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) host the High Point Panthers (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Panthers, victors in five in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. High Point matchup.

High Point vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

High Point vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-8.5) 150.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-7.5) 150.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Georgia Betting Trends

High Point has compiled an 8-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' seven games have hit the over.

