Saturday's game features the Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) and the High Point Panthers (8-3) clashing at Stegeman Coliseum (on December 16) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Georgia.

The game has no set line.

High Point vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Athens, Georgia

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

High Point vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 78, High Point 72

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-6.3)

Georgia (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Georgia is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to High Point's 8-1-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-4-0 and the Panthers are 5-4-0.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' +175 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per outing (239th in college basketball).

High Point wins the rebound battle by an average of 15.1 boards. It pulls down 46.4 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3.

High Point makes two more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.5 (35th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

High Point loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.2 (121st in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

